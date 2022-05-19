The Monica to Host 2nd Tuesdays to Showcase Local Businesses

Since opening in April, the Si Charro! concept, The Monica, has filled a much-needed niche in Downtown Tucson becoming a hub of activity for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night as well as community events and gatherings. In the spirit of Tia Monica, the restaurant’s namesake, and founder of El Charro a century ago, company CEO Ray Flores has a bigger, more inclusive vision- 2nd Tuesdays.

On the second Tuesday of each month The Monica presents a monthly showcase featuring some of Tucson’s finest local artisans, micro-food makers, wellness practitioners, and more. Each local entrepreneur is provided a table and special area where they can talk with guests, promote and sell their wares from 5-7pm.

The restaurant regularly features locally made items on its menus as well as on the retail shelves located throughout the dining room. 2nd Tuesdays is designed to further community awareness of the high quality of goods and products being produced in Tucson.

“We want to highlight the good in our community, to remind people that supporting all things local is critical to maintaining a vibrant and equitable economy. In fact, we would like to see Tucson become a benchmark for how a community can drive localism,” said Flores.