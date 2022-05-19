Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has welcomed Robin Sue Kaiserman, an exceptional sales associate and real estate legend, as the new member of the prestigious Tucson team.

Recognized as Tucson’s top real estate agent for nearly a decade, Kaiserman prides herself on providing excellent and dedicated service to her clients. Kaiserman has sold thousands of homes over the past 30 years and is known as Tucson’s real estate legend.

“Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s Tucson Office is thrilled to welcome Robin Sue Kaiserman, a perennial elite top producer, to our team. Kaiserman is an icon with over three decades of unparalleled production, knowledge, marketing skills, and professionalism,” said Managing Broker Will Rose.

Kaiserman’s expertise is in the Catalina Foothills, Oro Valley and the central University of Arizona area. With these strong community ties, Kaiserman has now joined forces with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s agents and advisors to provide exceptional homes for clients.

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is a luxury real estate brokerage that strives to deliver real estate experiences beyond expectations. From urban loft living to secluded homes in the high Sonoran Desert, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty creates unique spaces that fit each client.

“I always look towards the future, and I believe Tucson’s real estate future is the Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty brand,” said Kaiserman. “I decided to come to the Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s Tucson office because of the prestigious reputation of the brand. With a prominent national and international presence, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty global network includes the finest and most successful real estate advisors.”

As part of the great Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty team, Kaiserman can help clients find the perfect home.