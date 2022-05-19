New Teen Room Opens at Diamond Children’s Medical Center

Sometimes a little space is just what you need, especially as a teenager. Thanks to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation® and Starlight Children’s Foundation, teens at Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center now have a space of their own. The brand-new Starlight Teen Lounge opened May 18, providing teens a place to leave behind doctors, nurses and hospital noises and just spend some time being a teenager.

The space came to life thanks to a grant that is part of a three-year $1.5 million partnership with Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Starlight Children’s Foundation. Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center was one of 18 hospitals across the country selected for this program.

“This new space delivers happiness to teens battling cancer and other serious illness by providing them a sense of normalcy and distraction from the stress and anxiety that often comes with being a teen in a hospital,” said April McGonnigal, director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “The new lounge will give these amazing teens a way to connect with friends and siblings during their hospital stay and forget for a few moments why they are in the hospital.”

The Teen Lounge provides young patients areas to sit and relax, socialize with other teens or catch up on some favorite TV shows. The brightly decorated space was designed to ease stress and support the overall health and well-being of patients. Additional technology including a gaming system is planned for the future.

“This new lounge is an incredible and unique space that can help ease a sick or injured teen’s pain, fear and stress by providing a space where a teenager can be a teenager and enjoy time with family and friends,” said Sarah Frost, CEO Banner – University Medical Center South and Tucson. “We are incredibly grateful for Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Starlight Children’s Foundation for their generous gift.”