Long Realty Company’s Peter DeLuca has been honored by the Tucson Association of REALTORS® for upholding a bedrock principle: giving back to the community.

Taking home the Roy P. Drachman Community Achievement Award was Peter DeLuca, an associate broker and perennial top performer at Long Realty’s River/Campbell office. The honor was presented in March, during the association’s annual awards ceremony.

Named after visionary Tucson real estate executive and philanthropist Roy P. Drachman, DeLuca’s award honors an individual REALTOR® for outstanding “active and broad” community service that enhances the real estate profession. Philanthropy and housing insecurity are front and center for Peter. He’s served on the board of Long Realty Cares Foundation—the company’s unit established to support hundreds of local nonprofits—for three years and is currently the foundation’s secretary.

He’s also served on the board of Our Family Services—a Tucson-based homeless-services provider—and joins in the group’s annual in-person census of unhoused persons. Somehow Peter also finds time to sell real estate—lots of it. A realty professional since 1987, he’s a member of Long Realty’s 1926 Circle of Excellence (Platinum level) for 2022, the highest tier of the company’s recognition categories for sales performance.