Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital Earn Top Leapfrog Safety Grades

Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital both received A grades in the spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade rankings. This national distinction recognizes the hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“We’re really proud of the ‘A’ grades that Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital received from the Leapfrog Group,” said Brian Sinotte, Market CEO of Northwest Healthcare.

“This is the third consecutive ratings period that our hospitals have received ‘A’ grades. Our team has worked hard, prioritizing safe, reliable patient care by creating a robust patient safety culture.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an A, B, C, D, or F grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems that hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

“Completing the Leapfrog survey is voluntary,” Sinotte said. “For us, it gives us a way to benchmark our performance against hospitals throughout the country. Even though we’ve received ‘A’ grades, we continue to take every opportunity to increase the level of quality and service we provide.”