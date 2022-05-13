RBC Wealth Management’s Vance Falbaum Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson office has announced that Vance Falbaum was named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.

“Vance is a truly dedicated professional, exemplary financial advisor and accomplished leader, said Richard Schaefer, branch director of RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson office. “Vance and his team are committed to helping their clients achieve their financial goals through developing long lasting relationships built on tireless work ethic, trust, commitment and integrity.”

In the United States, RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Founded in 1909, RBC Wealth Management is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, and other major securities exchanges. RBC Wealth Management has $537 billion in total client assets with more than 2,100 financial advisors operating in 183 locations in 42 states.