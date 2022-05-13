Arizona State University recently added to its Government and Community Engagement Team, hiring John Winchester as its Southern Arizona director, representing and advancing ASU relationships and its policy agenda with local government, community and business leaders in Pima County, the city of Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and other neighboring communities.

As director for Southern Arizona, Winchester will work with university officials and with units and colleges within ASU to be of service and to develop and enhance partnerships and look for opportunities for deeper engagement. His work will also support the efforts of ASU’s School of Social Work, which offers both bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in downtown Tucson and has a mix of projects in partnership with the community.

“Arizona State University is an institution that serves the entire state of Arizona and greater Tucson and Pima County is a very important part of the state,” said VP Adam Deguire. “John’s roots in the community, his experience in higher education in in regional policy matters, and his energy and enthusiasm for the university’s work in Tucson will make him an important contributor to ASU and a resource for people who want to work with us southern Arizona.”

Winchester is a native of Tucson who has received several recognitions for his work in the community and was named one of Tucson’s 40 under 40 by the Arizona Daily Star and the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2016. He is a Flinn-Brown Fellow through the Arizona Civic Leadership Academy, sponsored by the Thomas R. Brown and Flinn Foundations, an Alumni of Greater Tucson Leadership, Chair of the Emerging Leaders Council though the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce, and was Chair of the Advocacy Committee for Tucson Young Professionals.

“I grew up here and there is no question that I am deeply passionate about the community,” said Winchester. “What I find exciting about this opportunity is to put my experience to work in an exchange of ideas and information between a community I care so much about and an institution so deeply committed to being inclusive and of service.”

Winchester holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Arizona. He was most recently executive director of the Southern Arizona YMCA and, before that, spent five years as an outreach coordinator at the University of Arizona. Winchester and his wife Fernanda have four children and the family is engaged in the community where they volunteer regularly. He was appointed to the Pima County Transportation Advisory Commission in 2021 and serves as an Honorary Commander to the 355 Maintenance Group.