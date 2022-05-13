Hughes Federal Credit Union: Creating a Stronger, Financially Literate Community

By Christy Krueger

Members of Hughes Federal Credit Union can be proud of how their financial institution prioritizes helping its members, as well as the Tucson community, achieve financial literacy throughout their lifetimes.

After the credit union was founded in 1952, its leaders focused on teaching its members how to reach financial goals – to buy a home, save for college or plan for retirement. Today, Hughes has many tools to help achieve these dreams, such as its digital banking app that allows members to keep an eye on their finances.

To help members stay financially healthy during the pandemic, Hughes put a hold on repossessions and foreclosures, offered loan modifications, extended call center hours, created a special lending center, offered in-person branch support by appointment and offered an app to make mobile/remote banking easy to manage.

In addition to watching out for its members, Hughes provides financial literacy education to non-members through community partners, online finance courses and through schools. A valuable resource for many Tucsonans is Earn to Learn, a college tuition and matched savings program.

According to Hughes President and General Manager Robert Swick, the organization has shown generosity in the community by contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars to hundreds of community partners and nonprofits over the years, including Friends of the Oro Valley Library, Diamond Children’s, Children’s Miracle Network, Tucson Wildlife Foundation and more.

“Hughes will continue to champion for organizations and causes that work to make our community stronger,” Swick added. And, as a special give-back to Tucson, the credit union is celebrating its 70th anniversary with 70 random acts of kindness throughout this year.