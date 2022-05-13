Cox Communications Partners with White House to Increase Digital Equity

Cox leadership joined President Biden this week at the White House to announce a partnership called the Affordable Connectivity Program, making high-speed internet more affordable and accessible for eligible Southern Arizonans and those across the nation.

Cox’s Connect Assist internet package provides eligible Southern Arizona households with access to 100 Mbps high-speed internet service at no cost. With the alignment to the ACP $30 subsidy, more Southern Arizona residents can receive free internet access at higher speeds. Customers can visit cox.com/residential/internet/low-cost-internet-plans.html to find out if they’re eligible and sign up for these programs.

“We never want the income challenges of a family or individual to be a barrier for households having a reliable high-speed internet service. Cox has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to closing the digital divide by connecting more than 69,000 Arizonans to the internet through Cox’s Connect Assist, Connect to Complete and other programs to help lower income households stay connected,” said Lisa Lovallo, Southern Arizona Market Leader.

“Our commitment to digital equity continues to be our guiding purpose and by participating in ACP, we can reach more low-income students and households in Tucson,” she added.

Cox has a history of ensuring digital equity for Arizonans of all incomes and economic statuses in the communities served. This recent announcement follows the success of Connect to Compete which has connected thousands of Southern Arizona students.

Cox recently doubled the download speeds of the company’s low-cost internet products Connect2Compete and ConnectAssist to 100 mbps.

To continue the goal of assuring that Arizona communities have access to a strong and reliable internet connection, Cox has committed to a multibillion-dollar expansion which will broaden its footprint to reach underserved and rural communities.

These efforts will allow Cox to provide fast and reliable internet service to more Southern Arizona homes and businesses. Cox recently announced several expansion projects in the city of Maricopa, Black Canyon City, Congress, Huachuca City, Sun Lakes, SE Sierra Vista, Oracle, San Manuel and Summit View to name a few.

Cox has a long-standing commitment to narrowing the digital divide and has connected more than 1.4M people to the internet through Cox enabled Digital Equity programs.

Pictured above (L-R) Ilene Albert, Cox Executive Director of Broadband Product Management and Accessibility, Alex Taylor, Cox Chairman & CEO and Mark Greatrex, Cox President. Photo courtesy of Cox.