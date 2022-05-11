Carondelet Health Network has announced that David Ziolkowski has joined the organization as the CEO for St. Mary’s Hospital.

As a leader at St. Mary’s Hospital, Ziolkowski will help develop and shape progressive hospital strategy and drive focus to key operational initiatives – all while championing and fostering new ideas that aid toward the growth of the hospital and Carondelet Health Network.

He joins with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare administration. Previously, he served as CEO of Person Memorial Hospital in Roxboro, N.C. His diverse background in healthcare involved playing a key role in several major innovative projects during his time at Duke University Health System.

Ziolkowski’s extensive experience includes improving patient satisfaction, increasing employee engagement, and enhancing overall hospital performance while driving strategic growth. He has a long-standing track record of demonstrating commitment to the organizations and communities he has served and Carondelet is confident he will do the same now being a part of Carondelet Health Network and the Tucson community.

He holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Marquette University.

“We are thrilled David is coming onboard our health network and joining in our mission to serve Southern Arizona. His more than two decades of experience in will surely serve as a great guide in furthering the quality of care Carondelet provides our patients at St. Mary’s Hospital and the community,” said Monica Vargas-Mahar, Carondelet Health Network Market CEO.