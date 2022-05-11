Western States Fire Protection Company has announced the newest member of the Inspection Managed Account Leader team, Barbara Camacho.

Camacho brings decades of sales and marketing experience along with the ability to build and cultivate positive partnerships with potential customers across all industries. Her team approach, positivity and skills to effectively determine the needs of customers make her a perfect fit for Western States Fire Protection.

As a Tucson native, she will use her talents to continue to establish and identify qualified customers of life safety inspection services, execute marketing strategies, determine customer needs, prepare and present effective proposals that are solution based specifically for the customer, and maintain our level of customer service standards.

“I am excited to provide a service that will protect lives and property, versus after the fact,” Camacho said. “Our Inspection Sales department provides and invaluable services by helping to identify deficiencies in equipment and systems. I look forward to growing our business through enhancing our existing partnerships and establishing new ones.”