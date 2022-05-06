Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort Earns Four Stars from Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, has announced its 2022 Star Awards. Hacienda Del Sol earned a continuation of the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort is a historic 97-room resort nestled in the heart of the Catalina Foothills in Tucson. Originally a prestigious ranch school for girls in the 1930s, Hacienda Del Sol has evolved into a luxurious resort with touches of its storied past sprinkled throughout the entire property.

Today, the resort offers two award-winning restaurants, organic spa experiences in a new building dedicated to relaxation, an 800-label wine list and a passionate team of individuals focused on making every guest experience memorable.

“We are proud to be recognized as a Forbes Four-Star property again this year. We have an incredible team at Hacienda Del Sol Resort that consistently delivers the outstanding service for which we are known, this is an achievement we are humbled by and excited to celebrate”, said Jill Clark, general manager of the resort.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service, and Hacienda Del Sol is proud to remain on its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

“Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions,” said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer.”