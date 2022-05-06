Following an extensive national search, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has announced that Emily Walsh has been appointed COO, effective June 6.



As a nonprofit, foundation, and higher education advancement professional, Walsh has more than 15 years of experience in operations and administration, including technology and business transformation, prospective donor and pipeline development, data analysis, business intelligence, records management, talent development, and strategic planning.



CFSA President and CEO Jenny Flynn said, “Throughout the process, Emily impressed us with her demonstrated experience as a creative change agent, supportive leader, and avid learner. She showed us she not only has the know-how, but delights in solving difficult organizational, operational, informational, and process-related challenges. We can’t wait to welcome her to the CFSA team to help lead this organization to the next level.”



Most recently, Walsh served the nonprofit sector as a director with BrightVine, a full-service technology firm providing software development, consulting and advisory services to the nonprofit industry. She brings extensive experience as a people and project leader from her work as VP of strategic information services at University of Arizona Foundation, and as the senior director responsible for overseeing prospect research, prospect management and analytics at the University of Chicago.



Walsh has also served the Southern Arizona community as a volunteer leader at The Drawing Studio and Tucson Festival of Books, and she recently co-founded Tucson Tome Gnome, a local literacy collective that provides free books to inspire literacy, reading, happiness, and kindness throughout Tucson.



In her new role as COO with the Community Foundation, Walsh will translate the organization’s vision and strategy into integrated operational tactics, strengthening the internal infrastructure needed to support the foundation’s diverse goals and stakeholders.



Walsh said, “As a Tucsonan for over 10 years, I’ve admired the Community Foundation for its role in driving positive change throughout Southern Arizona. In that spirit, I could not be more thrilled to join this amazing team of staff, board members, and community partners. I’m looking forward to becoming a part of CFSA’s already amazing legacy – building on 42 years of community impact.”