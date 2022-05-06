Daniel Padilla has been named director of sales and marketing for the 575-room JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa. General Manager Dean Callahan made the announcement.

“It is a genuine pleasure to welcome Dan back to Starr Pass Resort & Spa in his new role as director of sales and marketing,” said Callahan. “Dan brings exceptional experience and previous success in sales operations and event management to the leadership team, and as a native of Tucson, is keenly aware of the surrounding market and the resort’s unique signature offerings.”

Padilla launched his career in 2007 at JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa, where he was hired as an event manager until 2011. From there, he held management positions in housekeeping, guest services and catering. In 2017, he accepted a position as director of catering and events management at the W Austin, and in 2019, was promoted to director of sales and marketing prior to returning to JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa.

Padilla received his bachelor’s degree in hotel & restaurant management from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. He and his wife and two children will be relocating to Tucson.