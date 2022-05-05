Pima County, TMC HealthCare to Offer 800 Free Swim Lessons for Kids

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation and the TMC Vest It UP! program have come together to offer 800 free swim lessons to children at three Pima County locations. In addition, every child participating will receive a free lifejacket.

Funded by the TMC Foundation and the Children’s Miracle Network, the free swim lessons are part of an overall water safety effort to teach children proper swimming techniques and how to be safe in and around water.

The focus of the collaboration is prevention.

“Drowning is 100 percent preventable. Offering free swimming lessons to the community is critically important to reducing the risk of a future drowning,” said Grant Bourguet, program manager for Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation.

The partnership provides families, especially those who are economically disadvantaged, with a free opportunity for their children to acquire this important lifelong skill.

Registration for June lessons begins Tues., May 10, at 6 a.m. Registration for July lessons begins Tues., June 14, at 6 a.m.