The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain Earns Double Five-Stars for Third Consecutive Year

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain has been recognized with a double Five-Star designation by Forbes Travel Guide for the third consecutive year. The 850-acre spa and golf resort retained its Five-Star hotel recognition for the eighth year in a row, while The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dove Mountain earned a Five-Star Rating for a third continuous year.

“We are immensely proud to achieve our double Five-Star Rating for a third year,” said Kevin Kelly, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. “This achievement is credit to our remarkable ladies and gentlemen and their dedication to providing world-class luxury and personalized service and hospitality.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is one of only two hotels in Arizona, and the only property in Southern Arizona to hold a Forbes Five-Star Rating, the guide’s highest ranking. In addition, the hotel’s signature restaurant CORE Kitchen & Wine Bar retained a Forbes Four-Star Rating for 2022.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned guide to genuine Five-Star service, and considered a global authority on travel since its launch in 1958. The prestigious annual Star Ratings list comprises “outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.” Properties were inspected prior to the pandemic and when regional restrictions allowed for the safe return of guests.