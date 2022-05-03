BeachFleischman Principal and President David J. Cohen, CPA, has been appointed chair of the newly formed Tucson Medical Center Board of Directors, where he will provide governance oversight of TMC’s hospital operations, including the financial quality, people and patient experience. Cohen previously served as a member of the TMC Healthcare Board of Trustees, Finance Committee and TMC Foundation Board of Directors.



One of the founders of BeachFleischman, Cohen’s public accounting experience spans more than 40 years. His focus is providing tax planning and consulting services for high-net-wealth individuals and privately held companies across various industries such as real estate, healthcare, financial and professional services and technology. Additionally, Cohen is involved in several professional and community organizations, including serving as the immediate past chairman of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, Desert Angels, Eller College of Management’s National Board of Advisors, and Arizona Bowl. He is a member of United Way’s Tocqueville Society, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants. Cohen attended the University of Arizona, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration and is an avid supporter of Wildcat athletics.



“David Cohen is a respected member of this community, and we are thrilled to work with him as the new board chair of the TMC board of directors,” said Mimi Coomler, CEO of Tucson Medical Center. “David brings a level of expertise, vision, and experience that will help guide us as we continue in our work to improve the health and well-being of our community.”