Tucson Federal Credit Union Celebrates 85 Years

This month marks Tucson Federal Credit Union’s 85th birthday. For 85 years, TFCU has existed as a local, member-owned organization and has created a legacy of serving the Tucson community.

Since 1937, when TFCU was first founded as Tucson Teachers Federal Credit Union, the not-for-profit financial institution has committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion by partnering with other local organizations to impact solutions for social causes and needs. Today, the member-focused organization continues its legacy of serving and giving back to the Tucson community through its TFCU Gives philanthropic program, which awards donations to local organizations, in support of charitable causes. TFCU will officially celebrate its 85th birthday on Apr. 29by hosting a birthday celebration at each of its six locations for both staff and members.

Celebrating Another Milestone in TFCU’s Legacy

In addition to celebrating its 85th birthday, TFCU was recognized by the Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, on Apr. 4 for its dedication to serving the Tucson community. On that day forward, it will officially have its own TFCU Day which will be a day “when we give with intention across Pima County in a way that shares the heart of who TFCU is, and gratitude we have for the people we serve,” said Trish Kordas, TFCU’s Chief Culture Officer.