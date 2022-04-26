Motorcycle Training Concepts Chooses UA Tech Park for its Headquarters

Tech Parks Arizona has announced that Motorcycle Training Concepts chose the UA Tech Park for its headquarters to better connect with their clients while enhancing their offerings. Businesses that move to the UA Tech Park are immediately plugged into the talent and expertise of the University of Arizona and work in a fast-paced environment of like-minded individuals.

Motorcycle Training Concepts is an innovative training organization founded to protect the lives of motorcycle riders and the community they live in. It is committed to educating the motorcycle riding community through workshops, training videos and local events and has done so ever since 2018.

Since leaving the fire service in 2018, founder and CEO Daniel Tolomei has focused primarily on training people to ride S.M.A.R.T. The style of training is very thorough and is especially designed to train both at the mental and performance level and is geared to new and experienced motorcycle riders.

“Motorcycles are just the ice breaker to get to the human behind the helmet. Riders come from many backgrounds, and perspectives, and want to ride for different reasons. The goal stays the same, to keep these people alive while riding their motorcycle,” said Tolomei.

Motorcycle Training Concepts joins over 80+ other companies and organizations that call UA Tech Park home, a place where emerging businesses and tech giants work side by side. The park’s spacious campus encompasses 1,267 acres and is located in one of Arizona’s fast-growing suburban settings on Tucson’s southeast side at Rita Road.

The UA Tech Park provides the infrastructure for business to connect and advance leading edge technology with 2 million square feet of space for high-tech offices, R&D, and laboratory facilities combined with the campus culture.