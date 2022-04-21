Tucson’s Barker Contracting Opens North Carolina Satellite Office

Barker Contracting, Inc., an ENR Southwest Top Contractor, has announced the opening of a satellite location in the metropolitan area known as The Triangle, encompassing the cities of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, N.C.

The satellite location is being led by Barker Project Director Brian Lepker, who has been with the company since 2005.

Barker Contracting has been successfully working nationwide, including in The Triangle area, with repeat clients in the health and life science industry for more than a decade.

“While working in this market, we have been profoundly pleased with the business-friendly culture and the impressive growth trajectory in the area,” Lepker said. “Some of our best relationships have been established in the Carolinas. Opening this satellite location is our first step in establishing a permanent footprint in the area.”

Lepker’s initial focus will be on establishing new relationships and partnerships throughout the area and beyond.

Brian Barker, president of Barker Contracting, said that “appointing Brian Lepker, a longtime employee, to lead the new location will guarantee the consistency, no matter where the services are provided, that I want in how we treat each other, our clients and our vendors.”