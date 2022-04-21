Hughes Federal Credit Union Earns Diamond Awards for Marketing Excellence

Hughes Federal Credit Union has announced it has received two Diamond Awards from the Credit Union National Association Marketing & Business Development Council, a network of over 1,200 credit union professionals.

The CUNA Diamond Awards are the most prestigious annual competition recognizing creative excellence and outstanding achievements in credit union marketing. With over 1,200 submissions, CUNA celebrated Diamond Awards Week by announcing winners in 35 categories at the council’s 29th annual conference in Los Angeles.

Hughes brought home awards in the Plastic Access Card Design category for its “Little Prowler” debit card design and in the Complete Campaign category for its “Hit the Road with Checking Plus” promotion.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among hundreds of credit unions across the nation,” said Daniel Gutierrez, marketing manager at Hughes. “Our team works hard every day to communicate solutions that help make a positive difference in the financial lives of our members. I’m proud to see the efforts that our team delivers on a continuous basis receive well-deserved accolades.”

The award-winning design, titled “Little Prowler” by local artist Diana Madaras, raises funds for the Tucson Wildlife Center and provides cardholders a 10% discount on select merchandise at the Madaras Gallery.