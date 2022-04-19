The Haven, a nonprofit substance use disorder program for women, has announced the selection of Aimee Graves as its new executive director. She will succeed Margaret Higgins, who served in the role for 17 years.

“I am delighted that the board of directors has chosen Aimee Graves to be the new executive director of The Haven: Aimee will bring to the position a long history of dedication to serving our community, and will continue to ensure that women who are suffering from substance use disorder will get services they need, without shame or stigma,” Higgins said.

Graves brings over 15 years of executive-level positions and a career spanning over 23 years in community-based nonprofit organizations that serve people recovering from addiction and mental health disorders. Throughout her career, she has been very successful in community relations, business development initiatives, service quality and innovation. Her experience encompasses a broad range of prevention, early intervention and treatment services for children, adolescents, adults, and families.

Most recently, she was division director of Children and Family Services at the Easterseals Blake Foundation, and prior to that, VP at CODAC Health, Recovery & Wellness.

Graves is active in community volunteerism and serves on the advisory boards for the University of Arizona’s Southwest Institute for Research on Women and the Frances McClelland Institute. She co-chairs Women United for UWTSA, and is also a member of the Rotary Club of Tucson. Graves is a graduate of Greater Tucson Leadership, Class of 2019.

“Women have particular concerns and needs when it comes to their whole health care,” said Graves. “We are proud to be able to offer CARF-accredited, core elements of excellent substance use disorder treatment and mental health care, with staffing and program components that are specialized to the women we serve and their children,” said Board President Collette Barajas. “I am thrilled to welcome Aimee Graves as our new executive director of The Haven. I look forward to working with her to ensure women continue to have the opportunity for treatment of substance disorders in a safe environment.”