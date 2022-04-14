Tucson Named to Food & Wine’s List of America’s Up and Coming Food Cities

Tucson has been included in Food & Wine’s list of Top 7 Up and Coming Food Cities in America.

Visit Tucson has been focused on the UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation for more than six years. This article follows in the wake of other feature stories recently included in top culinary publications in the U.S. and U.K.

The article entitled “Little Sonora” was published online in the U.K. edition of National Geographic FOOD on Jan. 2, as well as being included in the Winter 2021 print edition. Another article entitled “Where to Eat in Tucson, Arizona’s Desert Jewel” was published online in Bon Appetit on Feb. 18 and ran in the March 2022 print edition.

Food & Wine Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis said, “We celebrate our picks for the 11 American cities with the most dynamic and emergent food cultures. Each met the criteria with their creativity, innovation, diversity, and deliciousness. It’s an exciting time for food in our country, with places like Cincinnati, where a constellation of food entrepreneurs is spurring a renaissance (Who knew you could get both Lebanese-inspired chocolate-and-tahini cookies and Japanese-style coconut mochi doughnuts there?), and Tucson, where I recently ate my weight in tacos and filled a carry-on bag with Monsoon chocolate bars, pizza flour from Barrio Bread, and flour tortillas from Anita’s Street Market to take home.”

FOOD & WINE’s Next Great Food Cities 2022

7 Most Exciting Up-and-Coming Big Cities for Food Lovers

Boise, Idaho

Charlotte, North Carolina

Cincinnati, Ohio

Indianapolis, Indiana

Jersey City, New Jersey

Omaha, Nebraska

Tucson, Arizona

For full reports on the people and culinary experiences that make each of these under-the-radar cities such remarkable food and drink destinations, visit https://www.foodandwine.com/travel/best-food-cities.