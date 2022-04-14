The Tucson Museum of Art has presented Joyce Broan with the TMA Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022.

The TMA Lifetime Achievement Award, established in 2017, honors the career of an artist, patron or community member who has shown a love for and commitment to the growth of the arts in Southern Arizona and the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block.

Drs. Mark and Kathleen Sublette (2021), James and Louise Glasser (2020), Andy Anderson (2019), Thomas Philabaum (2018), and Jim Waid were among the previous recipients (2017).

Nominations for the prize are examined each year, and the winner is chosen by a panel of members of TMA’s Leadership Circle, the museum’s most generous membership group.