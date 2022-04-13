UArizona Hosts The Future of The Workforce April 21

Everywhere you look there are Help Wanted signs. Filling today’s jobs is a hot topic and tomorrow’s workforce is uncertain, and it’s a core issue for SHRM members. All of this impacts everyone, whether a job seeker, an employer or someone trying to purchase a service or product.

The Making Action Possible ( MAP ) Dashboard, Arizona Daily Star and the University of Arizona are partnering to create a thought-provoking event on April 21 in the Student Union Memorial Center South Ballroom to explore the challenges we’re facing, the risk to all of us, and what we can do today to shape tomorrow.

Learn the facts and examine the trends about the behavior of our workforce from Goldwater Institute Senior Fellow and Economist Jim Rounds and MAP Dashboard Director Jennifer Pullen.

Other speakers include UArizona President Robert C. Robbins, Arizona Commerce Authority President Sandra Watson, CEOs including Susan Gray of UNS Energy/TEP, and Mimi Coomler of Tucson Medical Center, along with other business, education and workforce experts.

Cost is $10 including free parking in the Second Street Garage (1340 E 2nd Street). Click here to register. Seating is limited.