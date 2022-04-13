The board of directors for Greater Tucson Leadership has announced that Justin Lukasewicz has been named the organization’s new CEO. “We are excited about Justin’s strong vision to take GTL to the next phase of the organization and continue our rich history of creating strong leaders for this community,” said GTL Board President Kelle Maslyn.



As a member of the class of 2020, Lukasewicz joined GTL as the organization’s first dedicated program manager in January 2021. During that time, he has made several significant contributions to GTL. He revamped the Lead Tucson Class Issue Day Committee structure, and overhauled the process by which classes complete their class project. In an effort to increase diversity within our class cohorts, Lukasewicz rewrote the application and changed the recruitment process to make it more inclusive and open. He has served as the interim CEO since February.



Lukasewicz is originally from Pennsylvania and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Misericordia University and a master’s degree in higher education from the University of Arizona. Prior to GTL, he worked in large public universities for over 10 years, in various roles within Residence Life. Lukasewicz is also the owner and executive producer of Tucson Improv Movement, an improv comedy theater that opened in the Fourth Avenue District in 2012.



Lukasewicz can be reached at justin@greatertucsonleadership.org.