United Way of Tucson & Southern Arizona Accepts Cryptocurrency for Donations

Against the backdrop of the annual Arizona Gives Day, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona announced that it has begun accepting cryptocurrencies as donations. This move expands donor options beyond more traditional contribution channels, such as online, U.S. mail, stock transfers, planned giving, and more, and broadens the organization’s appeal with an updated website to allow for user-friendly donations in crypto.

“Dozens of our sister United Way chapters around the country have welcomed this new method of giving, and our leadership team agreed that now is the time for our United Way to adopt it as well,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “As an organization, we must remain nimble and innovative to continue to meet the needs of our community. After consulting with our board and doing our due diligence, we determined this to be a safe and useful method of giving for many in our community.” Penn concluded.

Jeff Petrovic, chief development officer for United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, agreed. “This is a potential revenue stream that we have been considering for some time now, and we wanted to maximize the potential of our donors while offering new giving opportunities for others who might not give in a traditional manner,” Petrovic said. “We will be accepting 42 different cryptocurrencies, and the management platform we have chosen, Engiven, will make the experience simple, quick, and efficient while providing all of the safety protocols for giving online,” he concluded.

Once a donation is made, the cryptocurrency will be immediately exchanged for cash to eliminate risk due to volatility in the crypto market. To explore ways of giving, including through cryptocurrencies, please visit https://unitedwaytucson.org/donate/.