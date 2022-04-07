Carondelet Health Network has announced Cristian Cormier will join Carondelet Health Network as the CFO for St. Joseph’s Hospital effective Apr. 11.

Cormier joins the health network with more than 20 years of finance and accounting healthcare leadership experience. Most recently, she served as the CFO for The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus in El Paso, TX. Prior to that, she was the assistant CFO at HCA Houston Healthcare – Northwest and served as interim assistant CFO for HCA Houston Health – West.

She has played a crucial part in implementing cost savings initiatives, staffing improvements and growth initiatives, improving overall margins and operational efficiencies. Cormier also brings a wealth of experience in patient access and case management.

She holds a bachelor’s degree and MBA from Belhaven University, as well as a master’s degree in accounting and financial management from Keller Graduate School.