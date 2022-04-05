Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona has announced Irene Coppola as its new president and CEO. Coppola will continue to guide the organization in its mission of promoting and advancing marketplace trust on July 1.

“I have had the pleasure to work closely with Irene Coppola for the past seven years. Her respect for our members, our community and our BBB team is the right foundation for continued success,” said Pamela Crim, current CEO of BBB Serving Southern Arizona.

Coppola has spent the last several years working as a change leader as the BBB’s director of finance and HR. During her tenure as director, she helped orchestrate an employee culture of empowerment and has cultivated an inclusive, sustainable and equitable work environment that simultaneously has supported the organizational initiatives. Before joining BBB, Coppola held a variety of positions including business manager for the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun for over 20 years.

“During her time with BBB, Irene has displayed a passion for our Southern Arizona community and our organization” said Tim Bee, BBB Serving Southern Arizona’s board chair. “We look forward to having her expertise and background on BBB help lead the organization forward.”

Coppola is a proud Sahuarita native, BBB Serving Southern Arizona’s first Latina CEO and a 2020 Women of Influence- Financial Champion recipient. Her deep community roots have led her to serve as the chairperson for the Green Valley/Sahuarita Salvation Army and as the board treasurer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona Donation Center.

“It is an honor to lead the Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona. I’m excited and look forward to building upon the strong foundation of this wonderful organization. Together, with our impeccable team, we will continue to grow our opportunities to advance marketplace trust. With that said, I invite our community to be impactful, be bold, and to stand out…Start With Trust!” said Coppola.