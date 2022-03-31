Pepper Viner Homes Opens New Gated Community in Vail

Pepper Viner Homes is open for sales at Pinnacle at del Lago. The new home community is located west of Camino Loma Alta off Rex Molly Road.

“We are very pleased and excited to bring Pepper Viner Homes to the Vail area,” said Bill Viner, CEO of Pepper Viner Homes. “Home buyers will enjoy the contemporary architecture and open floor plans of these one and two-story homes. Pinnacle del Lago offers easy access and minutes from shopping, golf, parks, restaurants and medical in the award-winning Vail School District,” Viner continued.

Pinnacle at del Lago presents 29 one acre lots in a private gated community. The one and two-story, three and four-bedroom homes, will range from 1,651 to 2,397 square feet with prices starting in the low $400s. These contemporary, midcentury homes feature open floor plans with gourmet kitchens including full overlay cabinets, granite countertops, stylish tile flooring, luxury owners suites and the latest in new home technology.

The homes include 2×6 construction, energy efficient 16 SEER air conditioning and 92% efficient gas furnace, sealed attics with spray foam insulation, a programmable thermostat, and Energy Star rated windows with low E glass for more comfort and lower utility bills. Each home will be certified as Energy Star.