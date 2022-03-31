The Jacobson Coaching Group, LLC a leading executive leadership coaching and business consulting firm based in Tucson, has announced the hiring of Lacey Nymeyer-John to the position of Associate Coach.

In her new role, Nymeyer-John will be responsible for delivering high impact leadership workshops both virtually and in-person to clients in Southern Arizona and nationwide. Additionally, she will offer private career coaching services to executives and emerging leaders.

A former NCAA champion swimmer, member of the U.S. Olympic swim team and silver medalist, Nymeyer-John holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Arizona where she teaches undergraduate courses as well as serves in leadership roles in the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce Emerging Leaders Council and leads the Tucson Young Professionals’ Professional Development Team.