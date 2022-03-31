Arizona Oncology Introduces New Team of Colorectal Surgical Specialists

Arizona Oncology, a premier provider of cancer services throughout Arizona, has added a team of Colorectal Surgical Specialists, enhancing the comprehensive multidisciplinary care it provides to patients. These experienced specialists diagnose and treat all aspects of colorectal diseases and disorders, including preventative, medical and surgical treatments from mild conditions requiring in-office procedures to complex surgeries for more advanced conditions.

Colorectal Surgical Specialists, a community member of Arizona Oncology, have a combined 25 years of experience serving the Tucson community and are committed to providing patients with progressive and personalized surgical care for colon and rectal conditions. The team of experts includes Dr. Cybil Corning, Dr. Stefanie Schluender, Jennifer Ford and Sarah Plummer.

Corning and Schluender are both board certified in general surgery and colon and rectal surgery. They specialize in minimally invasive/robotic assisted procedures for benign and malignant diseases of the colon, rectum and anus. They also treat benign anorectal disease including hemorrhoids, anal fistula, fecal incontinence, anal dysplasia, diverticulitis, Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis.

Plummer is a board-certified FNP-C and CRNFA. Ford is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner and FNP-BC. They both specialize in the surgical treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, anal fistula, anal fissures, hemorrhoids, pelvic floor disorders, fecal incontinence and benign anorectal disease. Ford leads the anal dysplasia clinic while Plummer also performs anal manometry.

Practice highlights include a multidisciplinary GI tumor board with oncology, radiation oncology, radiology, pathology, and an oncology nurse navigator. The team also offers robotic minimally invasive surgery, ERAS, sphincter sparing surgery for rectal carcinoma, sacral nerve stimulation for fecal incontinence, and anal manometry. The experienced team treats a high volume of patients, offering proven treatments that are evidence-based and streamlined, focused on better outcomes and low complication rates.

Colorectal disease specialties include colon carcinoma, rectal carcinoma, surgical treatment of colorectal polyps, familial adenomatous polyposis, anal carcinoma, small bowel cancers, diverticulitis, surgical treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, rectal prolapse, pelvic exenteration, TAMIS (trans-anal minimally invasive surgery) for rectal lesions, and anorectal diseases such as hemorrhoids, anal fissure, anal fistula and perianal abscess.

“The Colorectal Surgical Specialists team shares our vision of providing state-of-the-art multidisciplinary cancer care, and we are delighted to have them join our practice,” said Dr. Joseph Buscema. “With a focus on promising new surgical advancements in colon and rectal treatments, these experts are a welcome addition to our cancer team as we seek to deliver the very best in integrated care to our patients.”