Roche to Collaborate with Bristol Myers Squibb in Digital Pathology Solutions

Roche has announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to support the advancement of two assays for use in clinical trials with the development and deployment of two new digital pathology algorithms.

In the first project under this collaboration, Roche Digital Pathology is creating an AI-based image analysis algorithm to aid pathologists in interpreting the on-market VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay. Bristol Myers Squibb will use this algorithm to generate biomarker data from clinical trial samples.

In the second project, Roche will leverage its recently announced Open Environment collaboration with PathAI to integrate a PathAI-developed algorithm for CD8 biomarker analysis into the NAVIFY Digital Pathology workflow software. The AI-powered algorithm will be used by Bristol Myers Squibb to analyze clinical trial samples that have been stained with Roche’s CD8 assay and generate quantitative spatial biomarker data.

Data from both projects will be used to aid in cancer diagnosis and to advance personalized healthcare treatment options, with the aim of improving outcomes for patients.

“The Bristol Myers Squibb and PathAI collaborations are among the first examples where AI technology and digital pathology applications are playing a role in developing treatments for patients. By using our NAVIFY Digital platform to interpret tissue-based assays and AI algorithms, pathologists are better able to identify targeted therapy options, ultimately improving patient care,” said Jill German, head of Roche Diagnostics Pathology Customer Area.

Pathology imaging tools based on artificial intelligence can help to support clinical trials in the investigation of targeted therapy options. Expanding access to these innovative imaging tools through the Roche Digital Pathology Open Environment can potentially enable more precise diagnoses, improved clinical decision-making and lead to more personalized treatment strategies.

“We believe digital methods will bring significant improvements in standardization and interpretation of tissue-based assays and will enable broader access to tissue-based assays. The ability to more deeply interrogate images will present opportunities to better understand disease biology, potentially leading to expanded and improved drug development options and ultimately highly effective patient selection strategies,” said Sarah Hersey, VP of Translational Sciences and Diagnostics for Bristol Myers Squibb. “We are pleased to be part of this collaboration that is using leading edge technology to enable improved patient outcomes.”