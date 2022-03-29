New Seven-Story Storage Facility Planned for Grant and Interstate-10

An experienced self-storage developer is planning a state-of-the-art storage facility on Grant Road and Interstate-10 in Tucson.

This will be constructed on one of the developer’s strategically located sites in the city. The development will contain a seven-story class A building with a contemporary exterior design. It will be approximately 100,000 square feet and 1,000 air-conditioned units. It may also contain humidity/climate controlled space for storage of fine art and wine.

The developer’s design, architecture and engineering teams are planning this facility to have mid-rise visibility from I-10, providing the opportunity for unmistakable brand recognition throughout the greater Tucson area. The development plan is currently in process for submittal to the City of Tucson, with approval expected in the 4th quarter of this year.

Construction will begin shortly thereafter and take approximately 12 months for completion.

This marks the fifth similar development for developer Abraham Slilaty and his team.

Their other high-profile Class-A storage projects that have been completed or in process are at Fort Lowell and Alvernon (two phases), Irvington and Midvale, and Tanque Verde and Wilmot Road. The seven-story Grant and I-10 storage facility will be unique in the Tucson storage market.