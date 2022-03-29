Carondelet Health Network has announced that Dr. Brian Hess will be joining as the Market Chief Medical Officer in Tucson, effective Apr. 3.

Hess is currently medical director of emergency services for the Tenet Phoenix Market at Abrazo Health. An emergency medicine physician, he is also TeamHealth regional medical director, West Group. He has considerable hospital- and clinic-based leadership experience with a focus on quality patient outcomes and experience. Hess values the contributions of each team member and is driven to strategically improve care delivery across the spectrum.

He has served as hospital chief of staff at Abrazo Central Campus and Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, and chaired committees of performance improvement and patient safety. A graduate of the St. Louis University School of Medicine, Hess also holds an MBA from the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee.

“We are excited for the addition of Dr. Hess to Carondelet Health Network. Dr. Hess has a long history of collaborating to improve quality and safety for patients in Arizona,” said Monica Vargas-Mahar, Carondelet Health Network Market CEO.