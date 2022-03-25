Farhang and Medcoff have announced that Jeffrey Toppel has joined the firm as a Partner to lead and grow F&M’s presence in the Phoenix market.

Jeff is the leader that F&M has coveted to serve as the centerpiece for its Phoenix office. Jeff has a sterling reputation as a top-notch labor and employment attorney serving clients in a broad range of industries. Jeff brings a wealth of experience having represented employers in a wide variety of employment matters before State and Federal courts and various governmental agencies. Jeff has developed a strong traditional labor practice in which he regularly assists clients facing union organizing campaigns, represents unionized clients in labor arbitrations, and defends unfair labor practices filed with the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB”). Over the past 15+ years, Jeff has spent a considerable amount of his practice defending non-union employers on Protected, Concerted Activity (“PCA”) charges before the NLRB. This deep experience includes numerous PCA bench trials before the NLRB. As a result, Jeff has become a subject-matter PCA expert and frequently presents on the growing expansion of the concept of PCA to groups throughout the country.

“Jeff is not only an excellent lawyer, but he is an even better guy. He will enable our firm to go next level by better serving our unionized and non-unionized clients and helping other clients who may face a union organization drive. We are excited for his future and for the growth of our firm in the Phoenix market under Jeff’s leadership” said Timothy Medcoff, F&M’s Co-Managing Partner.

Jeff said the following about his decision to move his practice to F&M: “I am excited to join F&M because it gives me the opportunity to provide a broader range of services to my clients beyond labor and employment law. In conjunction with F&M’s diverse and talented group of attorneys, I will be able to provide the full legal services that my clients need in the critical areas of corporate transactions, real estate, commercial litigation, and estate planning. I look forward to leading F&M’s expansion in the Phoenix market.”

Jeff will work primarily out of F&M’s Scottsdale location at 4021 North 75th Street, Suite 101, but Jeff will continue to represent clients before government agencies, and in courts, throughout the country.

Founded in 2008, Farhang & Medcoff has become one of the leading business law firms in Arizona. U.S News and World Report has named F&M to its Best Law Firms list each year since 2018, and its principals are rated AV Preeminent through Martindale-Hubbell’s peer review service. F&M has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise. For more information, visit www.farhangmedcoff.com