The Chuck Huckelberry Loop Nominated Again for Nation’s Best Recreational Trail

BizTUCSON March 24, 2022
The Chuck Huckelberry Loop is once again nominated for Best Recreational Trail in the nation.

The nomination comes from a panel of experts from USA TODAY, the 10Best.com, expert contributors and other media sources. Last year, The Loop took top spot in the contest.

Measuring more than 136 miles, The Loop is the longest public recreation, multi-use path in the United States. The system of paved, shared-use paths and short segments of buffered bike lanes extends through unincorporated Pima County, Marana, Oro Valley, Tucson and South Tucson. It connects the Rillito, Santa Cruz, and Pantano River Parks with the Julian Wash and Harrison Road Greenways.

The Loop hosts a vast array of runners, walkers, cyclists, equestrians and other groups enjoying the car-free paths for both leisure and transportation. It’s also a major attraction for out-of-towners, drawing visitors from near and far.

People are encouraged to vote again this year, until Monday, Apr. 11, by clicking here. (One voter per day)

