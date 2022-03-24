Fourth Avenue Street Fair Returns April 1

The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association has announced the 2022 Spring Street Fair is back next weekend! The 52nd Annual Spring Street Fair will take place Friday, Apr. 1 through Sunday, Apr. 3 from 10am-dusk daily.

The 52nd Annual Street Fair offers something for everyone. Hundreds of artists from around the world, local 4th Avenue businesses, delicious fair food, an amazing line-up of bands, musicians and community performances on two large stages. Street buskers will be coming back and the City of Tucson Parks & Recreation Department will be bringing the Ready, Set, Rec van with games for all ages. The event is free to attend and brings together the community in a fun-filled weekend while supporting and promoting other local non-profit organizations. Complimentary shuttle service is sponsored by Limoport Transportation from Downtown & University.

There will be sanitization stations throughout, masks available and it is asked that you do not come if you are having any flu-like or Covid symptoms.

The fair draws hundreds of thousands of people during the three days bringing tourism, community investment, employment opportunities, local culture, arts, crafts, and traditions; empowers the community and strengthens cultural values.

For more information:

Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, Inc. is a non-profit entity founded in 1983 producers of this nationally recognized top 100 event for the last 26 years https://fourthavenue.org/

Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair: https://fourthavenue.org/fourth-avenue-spring-street-fair/