Fourth Avenue Street Fair Returns April 1

BizTUCSON March 24, 2022
The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association has announced the 2022 Spring Street Fair is back next weekend! The 52nd Annual Spring Street Fair will take place Friday, Apr. 1 through Sunday, Apr. 3 from 10am-dusk daily. 

The 52nd Annual Street Fair offers something for everyone. Hundreds of artists from around the world, local 4th Avenue businesses, delicious fair food, an amazing line-up of bands, musicians and community performances on two large stages. Street buskers will be coming back and the City of Tucson Parks & Recreation Department will be bringing the Ready, Set, Rec van with games for all ages. The event is free to attend and brings together the community in a fun-filled weekend while supporting and promoting other local non-profit organizations. Complimentary shuttle service is sponsored by Limoport Transportation from Downtown & University.

There will be sanitization stations throughout, masks available and it is asked that you do not come if you are having any flu-like or Covid symptoms. 

The fair draws hundreds of thousands of people during the three days bringing tourism, community investment, employment opportunities, local culture, arts, crafts, and traditions; empowers the community and strengthens cultural values.

For more information:

Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, Inc. is a non-profit entity founded in 1983 producers of this nationally recognized top 100 event for the last 26 years https://fourthavenue.org/

Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair: https://fourthavenue.org/fourth-avenue-spring-street-fair/

