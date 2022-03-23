Local Organizations Net Grants from Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation
The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation raised $2.5 million in support of the local community at the 15th annual Evening On The Diamond, presented by Crescent Crown Distributing, at Chase Field on Saturday night. The evening was highlighted by two significant award presentations noted below and an impactful paddle raise for our healthcare heroes. 700 guests were treated to a fun and celebratory concert from platinum-selling, rising country musician Chris Janson.
Lee T. Hanley Community Leadership Award
Nancy Hanley Eriksson received the Lee T. Hanley Community Leadership Award, which recognizes the impact of a visionary leader in our community who is transforming the landscape of business and philanthropy. Hanley Eriksson is an incredible philanthropist and role model in our community, serving others since her days as a Candy Striper at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center and has dedicated her entire life to faith, family and serving others.
Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards
The following 11 non-profit projects received Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards totaling $1.1 million. These projects were rated the best-of-the-best for their commitment to our community, creativity, impact and use of funds.
- Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center “Big Pink Bus for Breast Cancer”
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson “Healthy Body/Healthy Kids Club Renovation”
- Chinle Planting Hope “Community Center & Garden”
- Dignity Health East Valley “Healthy Smiles Dental Clinic”
- Flagstaff Shelter Services “New Emergency Shelter”
- Gompers “Marketplace Renovation”
- Interfaith Community Services “Drive Through Food Pantry”
- The Joy Bus Diner “Commercial Kitchen and Mission Expansion”
- Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona “Commercial Kitchen Renovation and Expansion of Services”
- St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center “Nurse Resiliency Rooms”
- United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona “ZeroG: Robot-Assisted Gait Training for Kids”