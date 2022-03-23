Local Organizations Net Grants from Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation raised $2.5 million in support of the local community at the 15th annual Evening On The Diamond, presented by Crescent Crown Distributing, at Chase Field on Saturday night. The evening was highlighted by two significant award presentations noted below and an impactful paddle raise for our healthcare heroes. 700 guests were treated to a fun and celebratory concert from platinum-selling, rising country musician Chris Janson.

Lee T. Hanley Community Leadership Award

Nancy Hanley Eriksson received the Lee T. Hanley Community Leadership Award, which recognizes the impact of a visionary leader in our community who is transforming the landscape of business and philanthropy. Hanley Eriksson is an incredible philanthropist and role model in our community, serving others since her days as a Candy Striper at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center and has dedicated her entire life to faith, family and serving others.

Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards

The following 11 non-profit projects received Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards totaling $1.1 million. These projects were rated the best-of-the-best for their commitment to our community, creativity, impact and use of funds.