Casey Carrillo has been appointed to the Board of Directors for SARSEF-Southern Arizona Research, Science, Engineering Foundation. SARSEF focuses on giving students the resources to become an effective employee and active citizen by teaching them how to solve real-world problems and think critically through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics concepts. SARSEF centers their attention and effort on underrepresented student populations, like minorities and females as well as schools located in rural settings that tend to be underserved.

Carrillo, the assistant director for the University of Arizona Center for Innovation, brings her passion for entrepreneurship and empowering people for success to her volunteer role at SARSEF. Carrillo will join nine other community leaders on the SARSEF Board of Directors.

“Casey’s expertise and passion will bring an important perspective to our board, and I know that students will benefit from her thoughtful leadership. Her insights into entrepreneurship will be key in ensuring students involved with SARSEF know all of their career options in STEM,” SARSEF CEO Julie Euber said.

Carrillo manages UACI’s regional cohort-based programming and facilitates renewable energy startups with through the American Made Challenge programing in coordination with the Department of Energy and the National Renewable Energy Lab. She also coordinates the robust internship activities at UACI.

She was recently elevated from program manager to assistant director for her dedication and commitment to excellence. An Arizona native, Carrillo graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in higher education. She is also a member of the Tucson Young Professionals. Carrillo is currently pursuing her doctorate in higher education at UArizona.