SAHBA Spring Home Show Returns in 2022

The SAHBA Home & Patio Show returns to the Tucson Convention Center on Friday, Apr. 8 through Sunday, Apr. 10. The show features the very latest in home trends, remodeling ideas and outdoor living.

Home renovation projects are still on the rise and the SAHBA Home Show is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to plan home improvements and connect with trusted vendors.

“As the home improvement industry is experiencing tremendous growth over the past years, we encourage homeowners to plan in advance, talk to multiple companies, be patient and flexible! That’s why the Home Show is the perfect place to do just that,” said David Godlewski, president of Southern Arizona Home Builders Association.

Show attendees can speak to experienced, knowledgeable and dependable professionals who will help plan accordingly. It is a great place to research, and with this many exhibitors under one roof, a dream home project can become a reality in no time.

It is an exciting weekend of home trends and ideas, food trucks, prizes, pet adoptions, crafts, a road trip giveaway, and so much more!

The show will be open Friday, Apr. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Apr. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Apr. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $8, with seniors 65+, military and front-line workers half price. Children under 12 are free. Discount coupons are available on the home show website. Parking is free in all lots at the TCC.

Show sponsors are Best Spas Direct, Beverly Hills Innovation, First Impression Ironworks, H2O Concepts, Mattress Firm, and Ramada by Wyndham.