Cox to Increase Upload Speed of its Low-Cost Internet Programs

Cox will double the upload speed of its low-cost internet programs, ConnectAssist and Connect2Compete from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, effective March 31. More than 500,000 individuals nationwide participating in these programs will experience these faster speeds at no additional cost. Customers do not need to contact Cox to obtain the speed increase (only reset their routers -power off, then power on- after March 31).

In addition, so more Arizonans can have access to affordable internet service, Cox is participating in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program and has expanded eligibility for its low-cost internet program, ConnectAssist to match the ACP criteria. With the application of the $30 ACP internet subsidy, more people will have the ability to receive free 100 Mbps from the ConnectAssist internet service. ConnectAssist-which serves low-income households, including students, seniors, veterans and tribal members on federal government assistance- now includes eligible customers at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Customers can visit cox.com/digitalequity to find out if they’re eligible and sign up for these programs.

“The speed increase for our affordability programs and expanded eligibility for more Southern Arizona families are another step in our commitment to internet connectivity for all who need it,” said Percy Kirk, regional manager and senior VP of Cox Communications in Arizona. “The power of public and private partnerships like these announced today, demonstrate our shared commitment to ensure that Arizona households, where money is tight, have access to high-speed internet.”

“In Southern Arizona to help close the digital divide, we have formed public-private partnerships with the Sunnyside School District, Summit View community and TUSD to name a few. Additionally, to improve digital access in Southern Arizona, Cox is funding the expansion of services in Huachuca City and SE Sierra Vista. These valuable partnerships and expansion of services demonstrate our track record and determination in creating digital equity as we connect underserved populations,” said Lisa Lovallo, Southern Arizona market leader for Cox Communications.

“Additionally, we are working with Tucson Connected, a coalition of local partners, that includes the City of Tucson, Pima County and a broad group of nonprofits that educate the community about the very affordable or free internet access available to them and have been pleased to enroll thousands of new Southern Arizona households in these low- or no-cost broadband programs,” said Lovallo.

Cox has also provided eight technology centers in Southern Arizona area Boys & Girls Clubs and other community centers that provide connectivity to help level the playing field so children can complete their homework online and be safely entertained after school.

Cox’s new partner portal is a one-stop destination to educate and engage organizations that want to work alongside Cox to champion digital equity for low-income families. Organizations interested in partnering with Cox can join the mission by registering on the portal. Playbooks, case studies and details about how to get involved can be found there.