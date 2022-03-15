Kids of Steele Donates $180,000 to UArizona Steele Children’s Research Center

Kids of Steele, an organization that provides families with opportunities to work together in support of the University of Arizona Steele Children’s Research Center, recently donated $180,000 to the center for pediatric disease research.

The funds were raised through the 2021 Kids of Steele Race for Research event.

Funds will be used for the center’s patient service initiatives and for other needs. Physician scientists will also be able to use these funds as seed money to begin new or advance existing research projects.

This has the opportunity to generate additional grant funding, perhaps in the millions of dollars, to find better treatments and cures for pediatric disease.

As the research arm of the UArizona Department of Pediatrics, the Steele Children’s Research Center is one of the prestigious Centers of Excellence in the UArizona College of Medicine.

Its researchers and physician-scientists conduct research in many areas, such as autism, autoimmune disorders, cancer and blood diseases, type 1 diabetes, GI disorders and lung disease.

Pictured Above: Andrea Wachs, Kids of Steele; Ali Saavedra, Kids of Steele; Diana Croce, Kids of Steele; Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan, Steele Children’s Research Center; Michelle Rooney, Kids of Steele