Gootter Grand Slam, Gala Return for 2022

The Gootter Grand Slam returns this spring with a world-class lineup of tennis superstars, special honorees and a gala alfresco dinner and auction. The event supports the many lifesaving accomplishments of the Steven M. Gootter Foundation, which over the past 17 years has raised millions of dollars for ongoing research for Sudden Cardiac Death at the UArizona Sarver Heart Center and has distributed over 400 Automated External Defibrillators that have been placed in schools, sports venues, public places, non-profit organizations and in law enforcement vehicles throughout Southern Arizona.

Set for Sunday, April 10th, the action will begin at 4pm with an exhibition match featuring the University of Arizona men’s tennis team followed by UArizona Head Football Coach Jedd Fisch and UArizona Head Men’s Tennis Coach Clancy Shields taking on the Bryan Brothers (Bob and Mike) – the winningest doubles team in the world. The Grand Slam event concludes with an exciting match between the Bryan Brothers and tennis legends the Jensen Brothers (Murphy and Luke).

Following the sports action, a gala dinner will take place under the stars on the clay tennis courts at 6pm, featuring an international buffet with food stations with dishes representing the great tennis venues in the world, music, live and silent auctions and more.

Murphy Jensen, a longtime friend of the Gootter Foundation who has appeared at previous Grand Slam events, will receive the Gootter Foundation Philanthropic Award, and will speak about his own experience with Sudden Cardiac Arrest in 2021. His life was saved because the sports venue where he had the arrest was equipped with an AED that was used to revive him.

He is proud to share that he has come through the ordeal “with a healthy heart and a sound mind.” Always a supporter of the work of the Gootter Foundation, Jensen is now more invested in the cause than ever and will share his thoughts with guests at the event. “Over the last decade, I have supported the Gootter Foundation’s efforts to raise awareness of Sudden Cardiac Death and the use of AEDs. In fact, I’ve done chest compression-only CPR and AED demonstrations at the Gootter Grand Slam events. I never imagined that someday I would be saved by these techniques.”

Since the Gootter Foundation began placing AEDs throughout Southern Arizona, many have been used to save lives. Foundation President Andrew Messing is more determined than ever to fulfill its mission. “When an elite athlete like Murphy Jensen collapsed on the tennis court from a sudden cardiac arrest, it demonstrated that SCD can happen to anyone. Events like this reinforce the Gootter Foundation’s commitment to eradicate SCD and place lifesaving AEDs throughout the community.”

The cost to attend the Gootter Grand Slam and Gala is $300 per person and can be purchased at https://one.bidpal.net/grandslamgala/welcome