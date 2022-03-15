BeachFleischman Expands into Mexico with Joint Venture

BeachFleischman, Arizona’s largest locally owned public accounting firm, and Terán Rojas & Associates, a Mexico-based business services & advisory firm, have announced the formation of a joint venture to provide comprehensive inbound and outbound Mexico/U.S. cross-border business services. The joint venture is part of the strategic plans of both firms to expand internationally.

The joint venture deepens the existing collaboration between the two firms and combines the strengths of both to help clients minimize global taxes, maximize income tax treaty benefits, achieve compliance, preserve wealth, mitigate risk, scale growth, and enhance profitability. The collaboration provides integrated service options for international businesses that intend to, or currently:

Export

Manufacture or distribute products (or services) cross-border

Have employees or representatives conducting business cross-border

Own real estate in the U.S. and/or Mexico

Have an investment in the U.S. and/or Mexico

Gabriela Rojas, CEO of Terán Rojas & Associates said, “Expressing our collaboration with BeachFleischman is not just a phrase, it is the result of a strategic vision with the common objective of providing our clients with a competitive advantage. We offer integrated solutions based on knowledge and experience with cross-border operations. This union of talents that make up our firms gives our clients the reliability and confidence that their businesses are served by certified accountants, advisors, and specialists in both countries.”

“We’re excited to be joining forces with Terán Rojas & Associates. Our firms share a similar philosophy, values, and vision. We also recognize that combining our market reach and professional business services provides a one-stop solution critical to the success and longevity of large, mid-market, and emerging organizations. This joint venture will strengthen our firm’s capabilities to be fully immersed in our communities and in the industry sectors we serve.” said Fernando Barraza, CPA, principal and international tax practice leader for BeachFleischman.

BeachFleischman CEO Eric Majchrzak said, “We understand the speed of change in our world and profession, and the joint venture with Teran Rojas is the next step in our business evolution. Anticipating and meeting the changing needs of our clients, employees and community remain our primary objective. We honored to collaborate with Terán Rojas & Associates.”

BeachFleischman serves clients doing business domestically and internationally, with an emphasis on Mexico and other Latin American countries. The firm specializes in various industry-related practice areas, including cannabis, construction, financial & professional, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, and technology companies.