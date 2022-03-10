PICOR Charitable Foundation Gives $122,500 to At-Risk Youth
In its 27th year, the PICOR Charitable Foundation was again barred from flipping pancakes for the Tucson community by pandemic conditions, yet through the generosity of donors committed to supporting non-profit youth programs in the region, the foundation raised its first-ever six figures in donations, bringing in $124,910.
In a stunning act of generosity, the foundation’s multi-year lead donor, the Burton Family Foundation, provided a dollar-for-dollar matching grant for all funds raised. This, combined with significant donations from Schnitzer Properties and PICOR Commercial Real Estate, set the pace with a myriad of contributions from clients, vendors, employees and community members to enable all funds to be donated to support programs benefiting the region’s youth in need.
Despite a pancake-less event, a committee of volunteers reviewed 54 grant applications and selected 45 local non-profits to receive 2021 grants. PCF prioritizes support for organizations with smaller budgets and an emphasis on basic needs. Recipients of 2021 grants used funds for programs providing homeless outreach, arts and educational scholarships, shoes and clothing, healthcare, therapy, hygiene necessities, and more. Year-end grants ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 were awarded to:
- Angel Heart Pajama Project
- Arizona Dental Foundation
- Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation
- Arizona Theater Company
- Arizona Youth Partnership
- Assistance League of Tucson, Inc.
- Autism Society of Southern Arizona
- BICAS
- Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Tucson
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson
- Boys to Men Tucson
- Casa de los Niños
- Educational Enrichment Foundation
- El Rio Health Center Foundation
- Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona
- Grace Hearing Center, Inc.
- Homicide Survivors, Inc.
- Integrative Touch for Kids
- Interfaith Community Services
- Intermountain Centers
- JFCS of Southern Arizona
- Literacy Connects
- Make Way for Books
- Marana Unified School District Family Resource Center
- Old Pueblo Community Services
- Our Family Services, Inc.
- Parent Aid Child Abuse Prevention Center, Inc.
- Primavera Foundation
- Project Linus
- Rotary Club of Tucson Kino Charitable Fund
- San Miguel High School – Student Literacy
- Southern Arizona Book Heroes
- Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center
- Tucson Girls Chorus
- Tucson Jewish Community Center ‐ J-Care
- Tu Nidito Children & Family Services
- We Care Tucson
- Youth on their Own
Six STEM-specific “Ken Nickel Memorial Grants” were matched by a grant from Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR’s corporate support to Advocacy 31nine, Educational Enrichment Foundation, Reid Park Zoological Society, San Miguel High School, Agnese Nelms Haury Program in Environment & Social Justice, and the YMCA of Southern Arizona.
To donate or apply for funds in the 2022 cycle, please visit www.picor.com/picor-charitable-foundation.