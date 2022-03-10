PICOR Charitable Foundation Gives $122,500 to At-Risk Youth

In its 27th year, the PICOR Charitable Foundation was again barred from flipping pancakes for the Tucson community by pandemic conditions, yet through the generosity of donors committed to supporting non-profit youth programs in the region, the foundation raised its first-ever six figures in donations, bringing in $124,910.

In a stunning act of generosity, the foundation’s multi-year lead donor, the Burton Family Foundation, provided a dollar-for-dollar matching grant for all funds raised. This, combined with significant donations from Schnitzer Properties and PICOR Commercial Real Estate, set the pace with a myriad of contributions from clients, vendors, employees and community members to enable all funds to be donated to support programs benefiting the region’s youth in need.

Despite a pancake-less event, a committee of volunteers reviewed 54 grant applications and selected 45 local non-profits to receive 2021 grants. PCF prioritizes support for organizations with smaller budgets and an emphasis on basic needs. Recipients of 2021 grants used funds for programs providing homeless outreach, arts and educational scholarships, shoes and clothing, healthcare, therapy, hygiene necessities, and more. Year-end grants ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 were awarded to:

Angel Heart Pajama Project

Arizona Dental Foundation

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation

Arizona Theater Company

Arizona Youth Partnership

Assistance League of Tucson, Inc.

Autism Society of Southern Arizona

BICAS

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Tucson

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson

Boys to Men Tucson

Casa de los Niños

Educational Enrichment Foundation

El Rio Health Center Foundation

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

Grace Hearing Center, Inc.

Homicide Survivors, Inc.

Integrative Touch for Kids

Interfaith Community Services

Intermountain Centers

JFCS of Southern Arizona

Literacy Connects

Make Way for Books

Marana Unified School District Family Resource Center

Old Pueblo Community Services

Our Family Services, Inc.

Parent Aid Child Abuse Prevention Center, Inc.

Primavera Foundation

Project Linus

Rotary Club of Tucson Kino Charitable Fund

San Miguel High School – Student Literacy

Southern Arizona Book Heroes

Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center

Tucson Girls Chorus

Tucson Jewish Community Center ‐ J-Care

Tu Nidito Children & Family Services

We Care Tucson

Youth on their Own

Six STEM-specific “Ken Nickel Memorial Grants” were matched by a grant from Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR’s corporate support to Advocacy 31nine, Educational Enrichment Foundation, Reid Park Zoological Society, San Miguel High School, Agnese Nelms Haury Program in Environment & Social Justice, and the YMCA of Southern Arizona.

To donate or apply for funds in the 2022 cycle, please visit www.picor.com/picor-charitable-foundation.