Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona, Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona Merge to Form Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona

After more than two years of planning and collaboration, the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona and the Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona have integrated their organizations into a single operating entity. The new organization shall be known as the Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona.

The newly combined JPSA builds on a 75+ year history of serving as the community’s coordinating body for fundraising, philanthropy, planning and communal services. By operating as a single entity, JPSA will be more impactful and efficient.

The mission of JPSA is to partner with organizations, families and individuals to foster and enhance community and respond to those in need – enriching Southern Arizona, the Jewish people and the world. Our vision is to achieve the full potential of Jewish philanthropy, now and for future generations.

The new logo, a thriving tree of life, is inspired from the traditional Jewish story of Honi the Circle Maker and the Carob Tree. “When I was born into this world, I found many trees planted by my parents and grandparents. Just as they planted for me, I now plant for my children and grandchildren so they will inherit a fruitful world.”

Graham Hoffman was appointed joint president and CEO of both JFSA and JCF in May 2020. The organizations moved to a single governing structure in 2021, of which Hoffman will continue to serve as president and CEO.