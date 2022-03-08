PowerPhotonic of Scotland, UK Signs Lease For its First US Manufacturing Facility in Sahuarita

PowerPhotonic, leader in design & manufacture of wafer scale optics for advanced lasers and optical systems, head quartered in Dalgety Bay, Scotland, UK, as part of its continued expansion into North America, has announced that its US subsidiary has signed a long-term lease for manufacturing facilities in the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center, Sahuarita, Arizona.

By expanding its engineering & manufacturing footprint in the USA, PowerPhotonic will be better able to support customers, particularly those in the defense sector, who require US based design and manufacturing of key high technology components and modules.

In selecting Sahuarita as the location of its US engineering & manufacturing, PowerPhotonic is harnessing strong local skills, support and enthusiasm that will enable it to quickly establish a center of excellence for the design and manufacture of high technology optics and optical systems.

PowerPhotonic founder and CEO Roy McBride commented “I am delighted to announce this very significant milestone for PowerPhotonic on our journey of rapid expansion into the US market. Our US customer base is keen to see PowerPhotonic establish a strong US presence and Southern Arizona is an excellent choice for an advanced optics company because of the strong optics community in the region.”

Local support was a key factor for PowerPhotonic on the final decision to locate in Sahuarita. Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said “We’re excited to see a global leader like PowerPhotonic expanding their operations and choosing to establish their new facility in Sahuarita. This is exactly the kind of business we were looking to attract when we first conceived of the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center. It’s a huge win for our community.”

The Town of Sahuarita is the 6th youngest incorporated municipality in the State of Arizona and was established in 1994. The town is home to just over 34,000 residents who enjoy 286 days of sunshine every year. Located just 40 miles north of the international border with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona, Sahuarita is found along the “Sun Corridor,” an important lifeline for regional, national, and global commerce.

PowerPhotonic, established in 2004, designs and manufactures laser beam shaping and other beam corrector optics for defense, industrial, medical and laser-cinema markets. For further information about PowerPhotonic, please visit www.powerphotonic.com. For further information on PowerPhotonic in the USA, please contact the CEO of PowerPhotonic Inc., Mark McElhinney at mmcelhinney@powerphotonic.us