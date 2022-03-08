Long Realty Cares Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Long Realty, Southern Arizona’s leading residential real-estate brokerage, is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of its philanthropic arm. Long Realty Cares Foundation was launched in 2002 to support local groups focused on education, health, community services, the arts and the environment.

Mission: Long Realty Cares Foundation offers the promise of hope to those who need shelter, sustenance and comfort, and the commitment to serve the needs of the communities in which we work and live. Funded largely by contributions from Long Realty agents and employees, as well as from the Long Companies organization itself​, LRCF has raised—and distributed—more than $3.5 million.

Along the way, the foundation has garnered a host of awards for outstanding community service from organizations throughout the region. An astounding array of local and regional nonprofits—200-plus and counting—have received LRCF funding. The groups span a spectrum of community needs and services ranging from Esperanza En Escalante (homeless and at-risk veterans), Tucson Medical Center “Heal the Healers” patio, Southern Arizona’s Food Bank to Camp Not-A-Wheeze (safe camping experiences and asthma-management training for children with moderate to severe asthma). The full roster of recipients is at the LRCF website https://longrealtycares.com.

“There are so many wonderful nonprofits in Southern Arizona changing lives and saving lives,” said Thom Melendez, Long Realty Cares Foundation president. “Thanks to the generous gifts of our donors, we get to be part of that. We look forward to many more years with these

organizations, and others.” Melendez is the latest of eight presidents—all Long Realty sales agents or brokers—to hold the position.

“Supporting the community is built into everything we do, from our earliest days,” said Reneé Gonzales, CEO of Long Companies. “Giving back is not what we say but who we are. We’re driven to effect positive change wherever we can. The foundation is a big part of doing just that.”

For more information, contact Michelle Salvagio, Long Realty Cares Foundation administrator, at MSalvagio@LongRealty.com or (520) 918-3757. The foundation’s website is at https://longrealtycares.com