Long Realty Cares Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary

BizTUCSON March 8, 2022
1 minute read

Long Realty, Southern Arizona’s leading residential real-estate brokerage, is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of its philanthropic arm. Long Realty Cares Foundation was launched in 2002 to support local groups focused on education, health, community services, the arts and the environment.

Mission: Long Realty Cares Foundation offers the promise of hope to those who need shelter, sustenance and comfort, and the commitment to serve the needs of the communities in which we work and live. Funded largely by contributions from Long Realty agents and employees, as well as from the Long Companies organization itself​, LRCF  has raised—and distributed—more than $3.5 million. 

Along the way, the foundation has garnered a host of awards for outstanding community service from organizations throughout the region. An astounding array of local and regional nonprofits—200-plus and counting—have received LRCF funding. The groups span a spectrum of community needs and services ranging from Esperanza En Escalante (homeless and at-risk veterans), Tucson Medical Center “Heal the Healers” patio, Southern Arizona’s Food Bank to Camp Not-A-Wheeze (safe camping experiences and asthma-management training for children with moderate to severe asthma). The full roster of recipients is at the LRCF website https://longrealtycares.com.

“There are so many wonderful nonprofits in Southern Arizona changing lives and saving lives,” said Thom Melendez, Long Realty Cares Foundation president. “Thanks to the generous gifts of our donors, we get to be part of that. We look forward to many more years with these

organizations, and others.” Melendez is the latest of eight presidents—all Long Realty sales agents or brokers—to hold the position.

“Supporting the community is built into everything we do, from our earliest days,” said Reneé Gonzales, CEO of Long Companies. “Giving back is not what we say but who we are. We’re driven to effect positive change wherever we can. The foundation is a big part of doing just that.” 

For more information, contact Michelle Salvagio, Long Realty Cares Foundation administrator, at MSalvagio@LongRealty.com or (520) 918-3757. The foundation’s website is at https://longrealtycares.com 

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of UArizona Researcher Leads $1 Million Effort to Fight Vision Loss

UArizona Researcher Leads $1 Million Effort to Fight Vision Loss

March 10, 2022
Photo of Former Outdoor Voices Founder Launches “Try Your Best” Platform

Former Outdoor Voices Founder Launches “Try Your Best” Platform

March 10, 2022
Photo of PICOR Charitable Foundation Gives $122,500 to At-Risk Youth

PICOR Charitable Foundation Gives $122,500 to At-Risk Youth

March 10, 2022
Photo of Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona, Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona Merge to Form Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona

Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona, Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona Merge to Form Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona

March 10, 2022
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button
Close