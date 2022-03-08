Innovative Energy Storage Startup Wins Sponsorship at UArizona Center for Innovation Fueled by Perkins Cole, LLC

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) is pleased to announce that CarbeniumTec has won the UACI Sponsored Launch Fueled by Perkins Coie LLP competition.

CarbeniumTec is disrupting the energy storage industry with their groundbreaking metal-free Redox Flow Battery. CarbeniumTec’s technology is based on University of Arizona research and is in the process of being licensed through Tech Launch Arizona (TLA). To move the technology out of the lab and prepare the company for a license to take the invention into the marketplace, TLA has provided intellectual property advice and prosecution, mentorship, customer discovery through its NSF I-Corps program, funding to advance the technology through its Asset Development program and connected the team with leadership through its Commercialization Partners program.

CarbeniumTec will receive one sponsored year of admission at UACI which includes venture development programming and space. Access to UACI provides the winning startup with a structured incubation program, customized business support and the ability to work alongside other startups in a fast-paced environment. UACI provides access to the people, programming and places needed to scale a business. Other tools the incubation program provides are office and lab space and assistance through a 27-point roadmap that helps them with everything from refining their business model to obtaining funding. CarbeniumTec will also receive a cash award of $10,000 and $5,000 for legal services. The total prize package is valued at $25,000.

Applications were reviewed by a panel of community champions and the winner was selected by the following panel of judges:

Raj Gangadean, Perkins Coie LLP

Allen Freed, AJ Freed

Marie Wesselhoft, President & Co-Founder, ZeloxDx Inc.

Rong Wang, Founder, Banyanbaum, LLC.

“Our team is thankful for this great opportunity, and we are looking forward to being part of the incubation program. Thanks to UACI experience, support, infrastructure and partnerships, CarbeniumTec will thrive by gaining legitimacy, exposure to funding opportunities, and grow its technology to a marketable product,” shared Thomas Gianetti, CEO, CarbeniumTec.

CarbeniumTec will join UACI after they license their technology from the University of Arizona. In addition to participating in the UACI program, the company will take office space at UACI located at the UA Tech Park thanks to the generous contribution from Perkins Coie LLP.

About the UA Center for Innovation

​The University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) is a startup incubator network with outposts across the Southern Arizona region. For nearly two decades, the program has directly served over 160 companies and impacted thousands of entrepreneurs. This is done by providing access to people, programming, and places that help entrepreneurs take their companies from idea to market. Startups go through a structured program that takes them through a continuum of education provided by mentors, advisors, and community collaborators. UACI also provides access to service providers, industry cluster groups, interns, and connections to potential customers and strategic partners. Entrepreneurs utilize various physical spaces that include offices, wet and dry labs, meeting rooms, a prototyping center, collaboration areas, and the infrastructure to support these spaces. UACI is part of Tech Parks Arizona, which brings together university, industry, and community, creating “interactive ground” to advance technology innovation.